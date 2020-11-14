Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We're still progressing despite defeat

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:29s - Published
We're still progressing despite defeat

We're still progressing despite defeat

Steve Clarke felt Scotland didn't get the result their performance deserved as they lost 1-0 to Slovakia in the Nations League but he does feel they are still progressing.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Blantyre Vics boss laughs off bizarre yellow card in Darvel defeat

The Castle Park gaffer joked about receiving a caution in the 4-0 defeat in Ayrshire yesterday.
Daily Record - Published

Reopening places of worship not anyone's win or defeat: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Maharashtra government's decision to reopen places of...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Tri Nations rugby: The statistics that define the All Blacks' shocking display against Argentina

Tri Nations rugby: The statistics that define the All Blacks' shocking display against Argentina A statistical look at the All Blacks' shock 25-15 defeat to Argentina in Sydney. 1 clean break - The...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Baraclough: NI need to draw line under Euro defeat [Video]

Baraclough: NI need to draw line under Euro defeat

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says his side "need to draw a line under" their Euro 2020 elimation on Thursday, and look to end their Nations League campaign on a more positive note.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published
McGovern: NI looking to bounce back from Euro defeat [Video]

McGovern: NI looking to bounce back from Euro defeat

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern says his side are looking to bounce back from their Euro 2020 elimation on Thursday with positive end to their Nations League campaign.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published
France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four [Video]

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France handed defending Nations League champions Portugal a rare defeat, advancing the winners to the competition's final four.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published