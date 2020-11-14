We're still progressing despite defeat
Steve Clarke felt Scotland didn't get the result their performance deserved as they lost 1-0 to Slovakia in the Nations League but he does feel they are still progressing.
Baraclough: NI need to draw line under Euro defeatNorthern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says his side "need to draw a line under" their Euro 2020 elimation on Thursday, and look to end their Nations League campaign on a more positive note.
McGovern: NI looking to bounce back from Euro defeatNorthern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern says his side are looking to bounce back from their Euro 2020 elimation on Thursday with positive end to their Nations League campaign.
France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final fourFrance handed defending Nations League champions Portugal a rare defeat, advancing the winners to the competition's final four.