Related videos from verified sources 2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update Nov 14



2 Works for You afternoon Digital Update Nov 14 Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Friday The 13th!



Good morning, it’s time for your digital morning update! It’s Friday the 13th! It’s less about the scary and more about the unlucky… Do you believe in this? What are you superstitious about?.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 10:54 Published 2 days ago 2 Works for You Friday Morning Forecast



Good morning! Chilly day with highs in the 50s and some chances of rain. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:32 Published 2 days ago