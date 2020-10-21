Mayor De Blasio Speaks At Brooklyn Church
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to Brooklyn church about latest on coronavirus pandemic.
NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio commented on unrest in Brooklyn following the police killing of a Black man in Philadelphia, saying "no violence is acceptable."
Mayor De Blasio Waits In Long Line To Cast Vote In BrooklynMayor Bill de Blasio waited in line for several hours Tuesday to cast his vote in Brooklyn.
Mayor De Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak, Halloween Plans, Micro Clusters And MoreMayor Bill de Blasio gave a briefing about New York City's continuing fight against the coronavirus. He discussed Halloween plans and the city's handling of "micro-clusters."