Azerbaijan agrees to extend deadline for Armenian forces to leave ceded territory
Azerbaijan agrees to give Armenian forces more time to leave part of territory ceded in a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal
MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan on Sunday postponed taking control of a territory ceded by Armenian forces...
SeattlePI.com - Published
Armenians are resorting to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory...
SBS - Published
Moscow accepted Azerbaijan's apology, as Baku "instantly" admitted the mistake and promised to...
PRAVDA - Published
Azerbaijan's forces shell Armenian targets near Terter
Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside the conflict zone have been struck, taking the fighting closer to territory from which pipelines carry Azeri gas and oil to Europe.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane
YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08Published
