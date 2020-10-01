Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Azerbaijan agrees to extend deadline for Armenian forces to leave ceded territory

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Azerbaijan agrees to extend deadline for Armenian forces to leave ceded territory

Azerbaijan agrees to extend deadline for Armenian forces to leave ceded territory

Azerbaijan agrees to give Armenian forces more time to leave part of territory ceded in a Russian-brokered ceasefire dealView on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Armenia says it prevented murder attempt on PM Nikol Pashinyan

 Armenia prevented an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the seizure of power by a group of former officials, the country’s National..
WorldNews

Kalbajar residents burn homes before Azerbaijan handover

 Residents of Kalbajar region of Nagorno-Karabakh were burning their houses before leaving the region that on Sunday will be transferred under the control of..
USATODAY.com
Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover [Video]

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover

First handover of land held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbajian is expected to happen on Sunday under deal which ended six weeks of fighting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published

Armenians torch their homes on land ceded to Azerbaijan

 KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan — In a bitter farewell to his home of 21 years, Garo Dadevusyan wrenched off its metal roof and prepared to set the stone house on fire...
WorldNews

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian protests urge 'traitor' PM to quit

 Demonstrators are calling for Nikol Pashinyan to quit after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan.
BBC News
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, anger mounts in Armenia over peace deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, anger mounts in Armenia over peace deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Azerbaijan delays takeover, denounces fleeing Armenians

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan on Sunday postponed taking control of a territory ceded by Armenian forces...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Armenians set fire to homes before handing village over to Azerbaijan

Armenians are resorting to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory...
SBS - Published

Moscow accepts apology from Azerbaijan for downed Mi-24 helicopter

Moscow accepted Azerbaijan's apology, as Baku "instantly" admitted the mistake and promised to...
PRAVDA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Azerbaijan's forces shell Armenian targets near Terter [Video]

Azerbaijan's forces shell Armenian targets near Terter

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside the conflict zone have been struck, taking the fighting closer to territory from which pipelines carry Azeri gas and oil to Europe.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane [Video]

Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:08Published