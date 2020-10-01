Azerbaijan agrees to extend deadline for Armenian forces to leave ceded territory

Azerbaijan agrees to give Armenian forces more time to leave part of territory ceded in a Russian-brokered ceasefire dealView on euronews

Demonstrators are calling for Nikol Pashinyan to quit after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan.

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan — In a bitter farewell to his home of 21 years, Garo Dadevusyan wrenched off its metal roof and prepared to set the stone house on fire...

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover First handover of land held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbajian is expected to happen on Sunday under deal which ended six weeks of fighting.

Residents of Kalbajar region of Nagorno-Karabakh were burning their houses before leaving the region that on Sunday will be transferred under the control of..

Armenia prevented an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the seizure of power by a group of former officials, the country’s National..

Moscow accepted Azerbaijan's apology, as Baku "instantly" admitted the mistake and promised to...

Armenians are resorting to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory...