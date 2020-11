Southgate plays down Sterling injury Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Southgate plays down Sterling injury England manager Gareth Southgate says Raheem Sterling was left out of the squad to face Belgium on Sunday after picking up a slight injury but expects the Manchester City forward to return to full fitness by the end of next week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like