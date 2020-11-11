Global  
 

Rapper Boosie Shot In Dallas Near Big T Plaza

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Source: Rapper Boosie Shot In Dallas Near Big T Plaza

Source: Rapper Boosie Shot In Dallas Near Big T Plaza

Louisiana rapper Boosie was shot Saturday afternoon in Dallas near Big T Plaza, sources told CBS 11 News.


