SpaceX and NASA prepare for launch of 4 astronauts

How critical is the weather for the SpaceX launch?Nasa and SpaceX were due to send astronauts to the ISS on Saturday but the weather's changed their plans.
Astronaut Doug Hurley Shares Insight Into Sunday's Historic SpaceX-NASA LaunchTomorrow’s Space X Crew-1 launch will have the eyes of the world and proud Americans watching as history is made.
SpaceX Astronauts Ready To Launch To International Space StationCBS4's Mark Strassman shares the latest details on four astronauts are scheduled to go from the Kennedy Space Center to the ISS as part of their NASA Mission.