Tracking the Tropics | November 15 evening update

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 15 evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropics Tropics Region of Earth surrounding the Equator

Tracking the Tropics | November 15 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | November 15 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 14 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | November 14 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:18Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 13 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | November 13 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:58Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 13, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | November 13, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:24Published

WFTS-TV WFTS-TV ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida

Concerns over Thanksgiving travel [Video]

Concerns over Thanksgiving travel

ABC Action News reporter Mary O’Connell looks into the risks of holiday travel and the guidance from health experts on traveling safely to protect you and your family.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:55Published

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America


Atlantic Ocean Atlantic Ocean Ocean between Europe, Africa and the Americas


Tracking the Tropics | November 12 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | November 12 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:45Published
Thursday morning update on Eta [Video]

Thursday morning update on Eta

The latest information on Tropical Storm Eta as it weakens over north Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:11Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 12, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | November 12, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:17Published