Michigan Closes In Person High School Classes, Indoor Restaurants, Casinos, Movie Theaters and Organized Sports Due To COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and make an announcement regarding the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.


