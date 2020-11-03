Top 10 Games With Broken Physics Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Top 10 Games With Broken Physics When it comes to video games, the laws of physics were made to be broken! For this list, we’ll be looking at various video games that hilariously defy the laws of physics, whether intentionally or not. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend When it comes to video games, the laws of physics were made to be broken! For this list, we’ll be looking at various video games that hilariously defy the laws of physics, whether intentionally or not. Our countdown includes “Skate 3” (2010), “Grand Theft Auto IV” (2008), “Fallout: New Vegas” (2010), “Totally Reliable Delivery Service” (2019), “Gang Beasts” (2014) and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Games That Trolled the Cheaters And Pirates



These games give cheaters exactly what they deseve! For this list, we’ll be going over the video games that ruined the player's experience by sabotaging the gameplay in order to punish those not.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 15:53 Published 3 days ago 10 Times Assassin's Creed Got History Wrong



If you're looking for a historically accurate game, you might want to look outside of the Assassin's Creed franchise. For this video, we’re not looking at times Ubisoft took a lot of artistic license.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:58 Published 4 days ago Top 10 Video Games That Get SUPER Repetitive



Many of these games are still fun to play, but that doesn’t mean they offer up much variety. For this list, we’re looking at games that make you do the exact same thing over and over again. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:25 Published 2 weeks ago

