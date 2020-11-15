Coronavirus In Maryland: November 15, 2020 (Evening Edition)



Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus In Maryland: November 14, 2020, P.M. Edition



Coronavirus In Maryland: November 14, 2020, P.M. Edition Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:47 Published 1 day ago Maryland Businesses Getting Creative To Stay Afloat Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



As more COVID-19 restrictions take effect across Maryland, businesses already dealing with uncertain futures have been turning to some unique methods to keep their doors open. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:55 Published 2 days ago Baltimore County Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions



As coronavirus cases are on the rise around Maryland, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced stricter restrictions Friday for residents in order to help deter COVID-19 spread. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:47 Published 2 days ago