Coronavirus In Maryland: November 15, 2020 (Evening Edition)

Coronavirus In Maryland: November 14, 2020, P.M. EditionCoronavirus In Maryland: November 14, 2020, P.M. Edition
Maryland Businesses Getting Creative To Stay Afloat Amid Coronavirus PandemicAs more COVID-19 restrictions take effect across Maryland, businesses already dealing with uncertain futures have been turning to some unique methods to keep their doors open.
Baltimore County Announces New COVID-19 RestrictionsAs coronavirus cases are on the rise around Maryland, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced stricter restrictions Friday for residents in order to help deter COVID-19 spread.