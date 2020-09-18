Johnson wins first Masters with record low score

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:36s - Published 1 minute ago

[NFA] Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday.

Dustin Johnson captured his first green jacket in record-breaking style on Sunday (November 15).

The 36-year-old won the Masters with a five-stroke victory over the field, while also setting a tournament-record low of 20 under par at Augusta National.

It marks the second major win of Johnson's career, he clinched his first at the U.S. Open back in 2016.

Johnson, from nearby Columbia, South Carolina, did not however get to enjoy what would have been a magnificent reception from the gallery at the 18th green.

Instead, he received polite applause from the several hundred people allowed on-site, with paying patrons absent this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Before Sunday, Johnson was 0-4 when leading into the final round at majors and had a reputation of frequently not rising to the occasion in the biggest moments.

Among his near misses was a tie for second behind Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters.

But this year, Woods had a tough time.

He had his highest single-hole score as a professional on Sunday after hitting three balls in the water at the famous par-three 12th hole.

"This sport is awfully lonely sometimes.

You have to fight it, no one is gonna bring you off the mound or call in a sub, you have to fight through it." Meanwhile, Johnson after his victory said quote: "The Masters to me is the biggest tournament, the one I wanted to win the most." Adding,"Having Tiger put the Green Jacket on you, it still feels like a dream.

I couldn't be more excited."