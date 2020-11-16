Bloodstone movie (1988) - Brett Stimely, Rajinikanth, Anna Nicholas

Bloodstone movie (1988) - Plot synopsis: An American couple on a business trip to Bangalore, India is dragged into the theft of a ruby called 'Bloodstone'.

The wife is kidnapped, and the husband teams up with a resourceful taxi driver to free his wife and retrieve the ruby.

Director: Dwight H.

Little Writers: Curt Allen, Nico Mastorakis, Nico Mastorakis Stars: Brett Stimely, Rajinikanth, Anna Nicholas