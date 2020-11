Cavaliers shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charge in Mahoning County Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:33s - Published 3 days ago Cavaliers shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charge in Mahoning County Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on a weapons charge in Mahoning County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like