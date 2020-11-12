Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Weather: Fast Moving Storm Rips Through Tri-State Area

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:31s - Published
New York Weather: Fast Moving Storm Rips Through Tri-State Area

New York Weather: Fast Moving Storm Rips Through Tri-State Area

CBS2's John Elliott has more on the severe weather that hit the Tri-State Area on Sunday night.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYC's Average COVID Positivity Rate Still Low Enough To Keep Schools Open [Video]

NYC's Average COVID Positivity Rate Still Low Enough To Keep Schools Open

While coronavirus cases are rising in the Tri-State Area, there may be some good news when it comes to New York City public schools. The seven-day positive test average in the city is still below 3%,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Vietnamese homeowners weigh down roofs with water-filled bags as Typhoon Vamco approaches [Video]

Vietnamese homeowners weigh down roofs with water-filled bags as Typhoon Vamco approaches

Some Vietnamese homeowners were today (November 14th) weighing down their roofs with water-filled bags as Typhoon Vamco approached.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published
Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions [Video]

Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID Restrictions

As COVID cases continue to rise across our area, new restrictions to slow the spread in New York state are set to take effect Friday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published