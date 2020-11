The Animal Foundation hosts virtual annual Best in Show event Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 days ago The Animal Foundation hosts virtual annual Best in Show event Best in Show, The Animal Foundation’s signature annual fundraising event, was held virtually today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOUNDATION'S "BEST IN SHOW"COMPETITION WENT ON VIRTUALLY -STILL RAISING MONEY FORLIFE-SAVING PROGRAMS.SPARKY - A TERRIER MIX - GOTTHE TOP AWARD - BEATING OUT 23OTHER PUPS.THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION SAYS THISYEAR - THE PUBLIC HELPED DECIDETHE WINNER WITH AN ONLINE VOTE.MORE THAN 32-HUNDRED VOTES WERECAST, BUT WE CAN SAY ALL 24DOGS ARE WINNERS BECAUSE THEYHAVE ALL BEEN ADOPTED.IF YOU MISSED THE LIVE EVENT,THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION SAYS YOUCAN STILL DONATE ON THEIRWEBSITE.WE HAVE A LINK ATK-T-N-V-DOT-COM.