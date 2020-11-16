GHOSTS movie - Nalan Kuruçim, Dilayda Güneş, Beril Kayar, Emrah Özdemir

GHOSTS movie - Plot synopsis: Winner of the Venice International Film Critics' Week Award, this Turkish filmmaker's debut is an invigorating blast that travels the streets of Istanbul in the hours before a blackout from the hand of three women: a young dance fanatic, a feminist activist and a woman whose son is in prison.

In a gentrifying city that barely gives them any space, the pulse and urgency of the day ends up converging these crossed lives into a dubious drug trafficking operation.

The temporary comings and goings, an incessant rhythm and the charisma of its characters complete the vital mosaic that makes up this magnetic film.

Direction: Azra Deniz Okyay Script: Azra Deniz Okyay Cinematography: Bariş Özbiçer Editing: Ayris Alptekin Music: Ekin Uzeltuzenci Sound: Erman Abaza Cast: Nalan Kuruçim, Dilayda Güneş, Beril Kayar, Emrah Özdemir Production: Dilek Aydın Production Company: Heimatlos Films