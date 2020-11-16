The Undoing S01E05 Trial by Fury
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The Undoing S01E05 Trial by Fury
The Undoing 1x05 "Trial by Fury" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo trailer HD - On the first day of the trial, the prosecution presents shocking evidence, while the defense casts doubt on the police investigation.
Later, Henry (Noah Jupe) divulges a secret to Grace (Nicole Kidman).
Written for television by David E.
Kelley; Directed by Susanne Bier.
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe