China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge

Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind.

But in capitals around the world, foreign leaders are already clamoring for his attention, hoping to reset relationships and restore norms that shifted under President Donald Trump.

Nowhere will there be greater opportunity for a shift than in the US-China relationship, which has deteriorated to historic lows during Trump's term in office.


China congratulates Biden, but few US policy changes seen

China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate U.S. President-elect Joe...
Analysis: Biden’s plan to fix America hinges on China challenge

As much as the world is waiting to see how Joseph R. Biden Jr., the 46th President of the United...
Can Joe Biden turn around Trump's China policy in the Indo-Pacific?

Countering China's geopolitical ambitions will be a tough challenge for the Biden administration....
Joe Biden Introduces New Members Of National Security, Foreign Policy Teams [Video]

Joe Biden Introduces New Members Of National Security, Foreign Policy Teams

President-elect Joe Biden formally announced Tuesday new members of his national security and foreign policy teams, several of whom are poised to make history if their nominations are approved by the..

China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state [Video]

China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing hoped to have a "healthy and stable relationship development" with U.S., after a source said President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken..

Biden Readies Sweeping Policy Shifts On COVID, Economy, Immigration And More [Video]

Biden Readies Sweeping Policy Shifts On COVID, Economy, Immigration And More

President-elect Joe Biden established himself on the campaign trail as the antonym to President Donald Trump when it came to key policy stances, promising strong responses to the coronavirus pandemic,..

