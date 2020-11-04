Global  
 

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge past 11 million

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge past 11 million

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge past 11 million

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 11-million mark on Sunday in yet another grim milestone, according to a Reuters tally.

Gloria Tso reports.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States surged past 11 million on Sunday (November 15), in a third wave of the pandemic.

Reuters data shows how quickly the virus has spread in the U.S. A million new cases have been reported across the country in the past week alone, with over 100,000 cases daily -- for 11 days straight.

And as hospitalizations surge and spikes in cases hit every U.S. state -- several have reimposed sweeping social distancing restrictions.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars: "Today, November 15th, 2020, I have to report to Washingtonians is the most dangerous public health day in over 100 years in our state's great history" While North Dakota became the latest state to mandate face coverings in public.

Texas and California have reported the highest number of infections since the pandemic began.

But the Midwest is now the hardest-hit region in the U.S., with the most cases per capita.

North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska round out the top five worst-affected states.

Meanwhile Illinois, which has emerged as the country's latest epicenter, reported the most cases ever diagnosed in a single day, surpassing the previous record set by Florida in July.

The U.S. accounts for about a fifth of the more than 54 million cases and counting worldwide.




Illinois State in the midwestern United States

Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff: Why the Republicans Will Lose the Senate Race on January 5th, 2021?

 Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff: Why the Republicans Will Lose the Senate Race on January 5th, 2021? The Georgia republican party recently aired new..
WorldNews

Leaders take action as COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S.

 A record-breaking 150,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. in just one day on Thursday, and that increase is straining hospitals' resources. CBS News..
CBS News
Chicago's stay-at-home advisory is 'right' decision: IL Gov.

Chicago's stay-at-home advisory is 'right' decision: IL Gov.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday praised Chicago mayor for issuing a stay-at-home advisory to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while he scolded other leaders in the state for not doing enough.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Illinois governor urges residents to stay home as much as possible amid COVID-19 surge

 Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker urged those who want to hold a small in-person Thanksgiving gathering to start quarantining now ahead of the holiday to help..
CBS News

Jay Inslee 23rd Governor of Washington, United States

Washington gov. warns of "dangerous' Thanksgiving

 Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by his wife, Trudi, in a statewide televised address Thursday, urging state residents to change their plans for..
USATODAY.com

North Dakota State of the United States of America

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:01Published
North Dakota Gov. announces face covering mandate

North Dakota Gov. announces face covering mandate

Republican North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on Friday announced a statewide mandate for residents to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

South Dakota State of the United States of America

The Dakotas are 'as bad as it gets anywhere in the world' for COVID-19

 The COVID-19 surge in the Dakotas is a predictably tragic reality that health experts say could have been prevented with simple public health actions.
USATODAY.com

The Dakotas are 'as bad as it gets anywhere in the world' for COVID-19. But masks still aren't required.

 The COVID-19 surge in the Dakotas is a predictably tragic reality that health experts say could have been prevented with simple public health actions.
 
USATODAY.com

Boy who was bullied makes it his mission to help others by giving away truckloads of supplies

 A Maryland boy who experienced painful bullying is connecting residents of his community and a rural South Dakota Indian reservation with needed supplies. In the..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: California nears 1M cases; Ticketmaster to require proof of COVID test, vaccine; South Dakota mayor votes against masks

 New Jersey indoor dining to close by 10 p.m. starting Thursday. Ticketmaster plans to require COVID test, vaccine. 241K US deaths. Latest virus news.
 
USATODAY.com

Nebraska State of the United States of America

U.S. surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases

U.S. surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases

In its third wave of the pandemic, the United States has become the first country to surpass 10 million cases. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

A Nation Votes for Joe Biden, and a Red State Shrugs

 Nebraska delivered one electoral vote for Mr. Biden, but the rest of the rural state is deeply red, and mostly accepting of the election results.
NYTimes.com
On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Iowa State of the United States of America

Iowa House Dem candidate to request recount — she trails by 48 votes

 Democratic candidate Rita Hart's campaign manager noted errors in tabulation and data-entry identified in two counties in the past week.
CBS News

Iowa teacher, 38, dies days after testing positive for COVID-19: 'There's a lot of sadness'

 Jason Englert, 38, was in his first year of teaching a gifted students program when it was tragically cut short.
 
USATODAY.com
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Fact check: No, Wisconsin court did not just strike down stay-at-home order. That was in May.

 An AP story from May on Wisconsin's stay-at-home order being overturned has resurfaced as if it just happened, news that was wrongly shared by others.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin ICU capacity shrinking in virus surge

 Wisconsin health officials say hospitals are still straining as the state continues to set daily records for the number of COVID-19 cases. (Nov. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin election officials say no large issues have been reported

 Wisconsin election officials say no large issues have been reported during the canvass process. CBS News projects Joe Biden will win the state, where he leads..
CBS News
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

Florida State of the United States of America

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS

 Four astronauts blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday night, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon rocket. They should reach the International..
USATODAY.com

SpaceX successfully launches second crew to space on first operational mission

 SpaceX's Crew-1 mission launches on November 15, 2020 | SpaceX

SpaceX successfully launched its second crew of astronauts to orbit this evening..
The Verge

Trump's first wife's bold claim: 'I would straighten up the White House'

 She spends her winters in Florida, and spring and autumn at one of the best addresses in the world, between Fifth and Madison Avenues in New York City.Every..
New Zealand Herald

SpaceX delays Crew Dragon launch due to poor weather

 Nasa and SpaceX have announced a 24-hour weather delay of their planned launch of four astronauts into orbit for America's first fully fledged human mission..
WorldNews

U.S. Hits 11 Million Coronavirus Cases, Adding 1 Million In A Week

More than 11 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S., according Johns...
NPR - Published Also reported by •UpworthyWorldNewsCTV NewsCBS NewsNew Zealand Herald


US cases cross 11 m, with 1 m cases in last week alone

The United States is now home to more than 11 million coronavirus cases, with the latest one million...
IndiaTimes - Published

Some states impose new restrictions as U.S. tops 11 million COVID cases

Several states are responding to a surge of new COVID cases after Texas and California both surpassed...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsdayCTV NewsSeattlePI.com



Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Surpass 11 Million

Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Surpass 11 Million

Health experts are expressing fear about what the winer months could hold for the country, as many hang their hopes on Pfizer's work on a vaccine. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare

Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare

Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
U.S. Hits 11 Million COVID-19 Cases

U.S. Hits 11 Million COVID-19 Cases

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published