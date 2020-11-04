U.S. COVID-19 cases surge past 11 million

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States surged past 11 million on Sunday (November 15), in a third wave of the pandemic.
Reuters data shows how quickly the virus has spread in the U.S. A million new cases have been reported across the country in the past week alone, with over 100,000 cases daily -- for 11 days straight.
And as hospitalizations surge and spikes in cases hit every U.S. state -- several have reimposed sweeping social distancing restrictions.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars: "Today, November 15th, 2020, I have to report to Washingtonians is the most dangerous public health day in over 100 years in our state's great history" While North Dakota became the latest state to mandate face coverings in public.
Texas and California have reported the highest number of infections since the pandemic began.
But the Midwest is now the hardest-hit region in the U.S., with the most cases per capita.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday praised Chicago mayor for issuing a stay-at-home advisory to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while he scolded other leaders in the state for not doing enough.
[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. Conway G. Gittens reports.
[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.
[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation.
The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..