Jennifer Lopez: 2020 Taught What 'Matters Most'

(CNN)Jennifer Lopez summed up 2020 for all of us when she took the stage at the E!

People's Choice Awards Sunday night.

Lopez said while accepting the Icon Award.

"I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff.

This year was the great leveler.

Lopez had a few surprises before she began her speech.

Lopez, who began her career as a dancer on "In Living Color" before finding success as an actor, singer and producer, spoke about perseverance.