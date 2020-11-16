Boeheim tests positive for coronavirus. Bills lose in thriller

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

With proper health and safety protocols put in place, you can still contract the virus and unfortunately for syracuse basketball head coach jim boeheim and the program, they are experiencing this first hand.

This evening, boeheim announced via his twitter account that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

-- he says he immediately went into isolation at home and is currently not experiencing any symptoms. -- according to a statement by syracuse athletic director john wildhack - following boeheim's positive test result, they conducted another round of testing (players and staff are tested multiple times per week) and found that another member of the program has also tested positive.

-- prompting the decision to pause all basketball activities.

-- syracuse has been preparing for their season opener which is scheduled for november 27 inside of the carrier dome against bryant.

It was a thriller out in glendale, arizona as the cardinals hosted the buffalo bills today.

Buffalo is 7-2 on the season and was looking for their fourth straight win.

The bills held a 7 point lead at the half.

Third quarter, the cardinals start to comeback.

Q-b kyler murray runs in the easy touchdown to become the first quarterback with rushing touchdowns in five consecutive games since 1956.

He would rush for another one off of a josh allen interception to take a 3 point lead late in the third.

-- fourth quarter, less than one minute left in regulation, buffalo 2nd and 1.

Allen finds a diving stefon diggs in the enzdone for touchdown.

Bills back on top by 4.

-- bills fans cheering right, because it seems like this game is over.

But not quite.

11 seconds to go, cardinals on the 43-yard line, kylar murray runs left way out of the pocket and throws up a deep heave into the endzone and it's caught by deandre hopkins.

What?

Can you believe it?!

((score)) hopkins jumped over three bills defenders to make the hail mary catch.

That is absolutely incredible.

The bills fall 30-32 in a thriller.

Now that the section three high school