Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News

As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached.

The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The WHO's figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the UN health agency.

Within Saturday's new case numbers, the WHO's Americas region registered a one-day record high of 269,225 new confirmed cases.

According to the WHO's figures, there have been more than 53.7 million confirmed cases of the disease in total since the start of the pandemic, while over 1.3 million people have lost their lives.

