IndiaTimes 4 hours ago

Allahabad Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary



Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana. VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru. Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM. Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle. The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964. November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970 Students of Allahabad University create 'eco-friendly Diwali' sand art



The students of Allahabad University created one-of-its-kind sand art at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj to spread awareness about eco-friendly Diwali. The initiative has been taken in view of rise in air pollution in the country. They made a giant tree on sand and wrote Green Diwali beside it. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published on January 1, 1970