India observes dip in COVID-19 cases, registers 30.5k cases in a day

With 41,100 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases reached 88,14,579 on November 15. The total number of active cases stood at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours. With 447 new deaths, country's toll mounts at 1,29,635. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 14th Nov, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday.
With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections, India's total cases reached to 87,73,479 on November 14. The total active cases in the country stood at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in last 24 hours. With 520 new deaths, country's toll mounts at 1,29,188. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,40,31,230 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday.
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee died at the age of 85. He breathed his last in Kolkata after being hospitalised for nearly a month. Soumitra Chatterjee had tested positive for coronavirus on October..