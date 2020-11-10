Global  
 

India observes dip in COVID-19 cases, registers 30.5k cases in a day

India's COVID-19 tally reached to 88,45,127 on November 16.

The spike of 30,548 new cases and 435 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 82,49,579 with 43,851 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,61,706 samples were tested for coronavirus on November 15.


