The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.


Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin discusses the various pressures she faced when playing the role ofDiana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming new series of The Crown on Netflix.The season will air on November 15.

Emma Corrin insisted 'The Crown' included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes

Actress Emma Corrin asked The Crown scriptwriters to add in graphic bulimia scenes to depict Princess Diana's battle with the eating disorder.

Princess Diana's note to BBC about Panorama interview recovered

 It will give the handwritten note to investigators looking at how the 1995 interview was obtained.
BBC News
Princess Di makes her debut on 'The Crown'

Princess Diana's fairytale story turned sour enters British royal television series "The Crown" for the first time this season. Focusing on the 1980s, season four of "The Crown," delves into the courtship and early marriage of Diana and British heir to the throne Prince Charles, as well as Diana's struggles with bulimia and their extra-marital affairs.

BBC to hold investigation into Diana interview

The BBC has promised to hold an independent investigation into how Martin Bashir obtained his famous Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding

Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents

'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.

Prince of Wales hails UK-Germany ties

The Prince of Wales has told the German parliament on Sunday that the twonations would "always be friends, partners and allies", even after the Brexittransition is completed in the upcoming year. Speaking in the Bundestag onSunday, Charles highlighted the historic importance of the bond betweenBritain and Germany.

Prince Charles lays wreath in Berlin

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have laid wreaths atthe Neue Wache memorial in the centre of Berlin to mark Germany’s National Dayof Mourning. They were accompanied by senior German leaders, includingpresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Wolfgang Schauble, the head of theBundestag parliament.

'The Crown' cast stage season four premiere from their homes

The cast of The Crown staged a premiere for season four of the hit royal drama at their respective homes.

Diana, Philip: More Complicated Than The Crown

Episode 2 of The Crown season 4 sets up a truly delicious dramatic scenario: a long, weird weekend at Balmoral Castle during which the royal family is visited not only by Prime Minister Margaret..

Clark Collis Praises the Actresses Not-Quite Glamorizing the ‘80s on ‘The Crown’

EW Senior Writer, Clark Collis, discusses the successful addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in this season of 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson's turn as Margaret Thatcher, the creative freedom in..

Emma Corrin On Pressure Of Playing Princess Diana On 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel about the pressure of transforming into Princess Diana for season four of "The Crown". Plus, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles, reacts to members of..

