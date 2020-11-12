Dustin Johnson: Masters win is a dream come true

Global  
 

Dustin Johnson felt he was still dreaming after being presented with his greenjacket for winning the Masters by defending champion Tiger Woods.

Johnsonrecovered from a somewhat shaky start to card a final round of 68 at AugustaNational and win his second major title by five shots from Cameron Smith andSungjae Im.

The world number one’s winning total of 20 under par set a newtournament record, beating the previous best of 18 under set by Woods in 1997and equalled by Jordan Spieth in 2015.


Johnson wins first Masters with record low score [Video]

Johnson wins first Masters with record low score

[NFA] Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Dustin Johnson wins 2020 Masters

 Dustin Johnson tapped in for par on the 18th for a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched..
CBS News

Dustin Johnson marks historic win at long awaited Masters

 The 36-year-old is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.
CBS News

Dustin Johnson sets scoring record to win Masters

 Johnson shoots 20 under at Augusta National to pick up second major title.
USATODAY.com

Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson wins at Augusta at record 20 under par

 World number one Dustin Johnson wins his first Masters title by five strokes as he finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par.
BBC News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News

Augusta in Autumn: Best of 2020 Masters

 The best photos from Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club.
USATODAY.com

Masters 2020: Paul Casey sets clubhouse lead with Tiger Woods in contention

 Englishman Paul Casey sets the early clubhouse lead during the first round of the Masters at seven under par.
BBC News

Sportscaster Jim Nantz on 2020 Masters, Tiger Woods' performance and Bryson DeChambeau's approach

 The 84th Masters is underway in Augusta, Georgia -- but this year's tournament was delayed until November over coronavirus fears. CBS Sports lead play-by-play..
CBS News

