Peru’s interim president Merino resigns after protesters killed

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Peru’s interim president Merino resigns after protesters killed

Peru’s interim president Merino resigns after protesters killed

Manuel Merino announces resignation after a night of protests demanding his removal in which two died, dozens wounded.


Peru's interim president resigns as chaos embroils nation

 Peru's interim president resigned Sunday as the nation plunged into its worst constitutional crisis in two decades following massive protests unleashed when..
AP Top Stories November 15 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday November 15th: Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but won't concede; Thousands attend march to support Trump; Peru's interim..
Peru's interim president resigns amid massive demonstrations

 Manuel Merino agreed to step down after a night of unrest in which two young protesters were killed and half his Cabinet resigned.
Peru's President Merino resigns after deadly crackdown on protesters

 Peru's interim president has resigned, a day after two people died during protests against his government. Manuel Merino, former speaker of Congress, had been in..
Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests [Video]

Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests

Manuel Merino has resigned after deadly protests and a mass resignation from his cabinet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:08Published

Peru's President Merino resigns after deadly crackdown on protesters

Peru's President Merino resigns after deadly crackdown on protesters Peru's interim president has resigned, a day after two people died during protests against his...
Peru impeachment protests: Clashes with police with police turn deadly

Peru impeachment protests: Clashes with police with police turn deadly Two people have died in clashes in Peru's capital Lima between police and protesters angry at the...
‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets [Video]

‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets

Mass protests have erupted across Peru this week after the country’s Congress removed President Martin Vizcarra.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published
Protests against Peru's new president continue [Video]

Protests against Peru's new president continue

Protests against the new president, Manuel Merino, continued in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Thursday, November 12 night. Merino was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:16Published
Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal [Video]

Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal

The interim leader calls for calm, as police and protesters clash in the streets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published