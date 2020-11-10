Global  
 

Tarkishore Prasad indicates Renu Devi, himself to take oath as Bihar's Deputy CMs

CM-designated Nitish Kumar will take oath today along with other ministers.

Bihar BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad indicated that he and party leader Renu Devi will take oath as Deputy CM of the state today.

"There are indications that Renu ji (BJP leader Renu Devi) and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar today.

This is a good step towards women empowerment.

This is a very big responsibility and party has kept their belief in me and I'll try to work upon it.

Everything is good in NDA.

We already had decided our Chief Minister.

We are working for development of Bihar," said Tarkishore Prasad to ANI.


 For several years, BJP has been trying to form a government on its own in Bihar, a state which is heavily dominated by caste politics.
 Vijay Chaudhary is a close aide of Nitish Kumar and has been in the government earlier as well. He became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in 2015.
 The BJP had, from the beginning of the election campaign, had maintained that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA government in the..
Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh

Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party. Oath taking ceremony will be held on after noon of November 16.

‘Rahul Gandhi was on picnic during Bihar polls’: RJD leader’s stinging attack

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has lashed out at the Congress over the Bihar assembly election verdict. The senior RJD leader said that many believe the Congress bogged down the Mahagathbandhan in the state polls. Tiwari said that while the Congress had put up candidates in 70 seats the party did not even hold enough rallies in the state. He said that while Rahul Gandhi visited for 3 days, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not make an appearance for campaigning. Tiwari further alleged that this is not something that has happened in Bihar alone and said that while the Congress is always interested in fighting many seats, it is not interested in winning. Tiwari said that while the political battle was underway in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi was on a picnic at his sister’s house in Shimla. Congress had ended with 19 seats in the state severely denting the chances of the Mahagathbandhan, despite the RJD ending up as the single largest party in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.

 The 1990s however, did not have much for Modi to showcase as the BJP had very little to do in Bihar politics that was dominated by Rashtriya Janata Dal and its..
Tarkishore Prasad elected BJP legislature leader in Bihar, says 'can't comment' on Dy CM post

Soon after the NDA legislature party meeting in Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad was elected as the Bihar BJP legislature party leader on November 15. When asked about the Bihar Deputy CM post, Prasad said that he cannot comment on it right now. "I can't comment on it as of now," said Prasad.

‘Opposition should show some grace’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Bihar verdict

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has lashed out at the opposition parties for questioning the outcome of the polls in Bihar. He said the same Electronic Voting Machines were used even in the seats..

Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls

As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together. "I thank..

Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat

As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary..

