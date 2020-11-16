Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Big responsibility': Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Bihar's Deputy CM

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
'Big responsibility': Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Bihar's Deputy CM

'Big responsibility': Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Bihar's Deputy CM

There are indications that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar on November 16.

"It is a big responsibility.

If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," said Renu on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today.

Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon after closely fought Legislative Assembly elections in the state.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Renu Devi Indian politician

Tarkishore Prasad indicates Renu Devi, himself to take oath as Bihar's Deputy CMs [Video]

Tarkishore Prasad indicates Renu Devi, himself to take oath as Bihar's Deputy CMs

CM-designated Nitish Kumar will take oath today along with other ministers. Bihar BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad indicated that he and party leader Renu Devi will take oath as Deputy CM of the state today. "There are indications that Renu ji (BJP leader Renu Devi) and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar today. This is a good step towards women empowerment. This is a very big responsibility and party has kept their belief in me and I'll try to work upon it. Everything is good in NDA. We already had decided our Chief Minister. We are working for development of Bihar," said Tarkishore Prasad to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi to become deputy CM of Bihar; here's what BJP's strategy is

 For several years, BJP has been trying to form a government on its own in Bihar, a state which is heavily dominated by caste politics.
DNA

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

People don't see Congress as an effective option: Kapil Sibal

 Earlier, senior Bihar Congress leader Tariq Anwar also said that there should be discussions inside the party on the Bihar election result.
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party


Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician

Nitish's close aide Vijay Chaudhary to take oath today; here are other potential ministers in Bihar cabinet

 Vijay Chaudhary is a close aide of Nitish Kumar and has been in the government earlier as well. He became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in 2015.
DNA

Non-disclosure agreement Non-disclosure agreement Contractual agreement not to disclose specified information

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister today for fourth straight term

 The BJP had, from the beginning of the election campaign, had maintained that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA government in the..
DNA