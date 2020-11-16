'Big responsibility': Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Bihar's Deputy CM

There are indications that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar on November 16.

"It is a big responsibility.

If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," said Renu on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today.

Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon after closely fought Legislative Assembly elections in the state.