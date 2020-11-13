Boris Johnson releases video during self-isolation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a message to the country via Twitter inwhich he says he has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after cominginto contact with someone who had coronavirus.



Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10spokesman.It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHSTest and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street onThursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.Mr Anderson said onFacebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, afterbeing tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.“ThePrime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he isrequired to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive forCovid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published now UK's Boris Johnson self-isolates after possible COVID exposure The 55-year-old prime minister, who had contracted coronavirus in April, met with a small group of lawmakers on Thursday, including one who later tested positive..

