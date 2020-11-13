Boris Johnson releases video during self-isolation

Global  
 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a message to the country via Twitter inwhich he says he has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after cominginto contact with someone who had coronavirus.


Covid 19: Boris Johnson self-isolating as week of policy announcements begins

 The PM's plan to reset his government is complicated as he will now be confined to Downing Street.
Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10spokesman.It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHSTest and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street onThursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.Mr Anderson said onFacebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, afterbeing tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.“ThePrime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he isrequired to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive forCovid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said.

 The 55-year-old prime minister, who had contracted coronavirus in April, met with a small group of lawmakers on Thursday, including one who later tested positive..
 Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being notified by NHS Test and Trace that he came into contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.A No10..
Boris Johnson has gone into coronavirus self-isolation just as he tried to relaunch his premiership...
Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has let it be known he isleaving Downing Street. But why is the top aide quitting?

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen carrying boxesaway from Downing Street as the BBC reported he had left his role withimmediate effect.

