COVID-19: Guru Jambheshwar University in Hisar re-opens

Guru Jambheshwar University reopened in Haryana's Hisar on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, students as well as hostellers have to follow strict COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Only 1 student/room is allowed in hostels and hostellers have to undergo COVID test," said Guru Jambheshwar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar.

Meanwhile, Haryana has 19,557 active cases of coronavirus till now.