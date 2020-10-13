COVID-19: Guru Jambheshwar University in Hisar re-opens

Haryana's Hisar witnessed a change in weather on November 15. The city received hailstorm with rains this evening. India Metrological Department (IMD) predicted light rain with thunder, lightning would occur in parts of Haryana. Neighbour Delhi has also witnessed light showers.
At least 17 juvenile inmates escaped from an observation house in Hisar after attacking jail staff. The incident happened on the evening of Oct 12 and jail staff was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said, "Around 6 pm when the inmates were given food, they attacked the jail staff and three got injured. There are 97 inmates in this observation house."
Heavy rainfall continued in several parts of Amritsar on November 16, which led to dip in temperature. The India Meteorological Department on November 15 had predicted rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana.
Rain pattered in the city of Ambala, Haryana on Nov 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with a minimum temperature of 14C with a maximum of 25C, tomorrow.
SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on thefirst fully fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company. The Falconrocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Centre carrying the secondcrew to be launched by SpaceX. The Dragon capsule on top – named Resilience byits crew in light of this year’s many challenges, most notably Covid-19 – isdue to reach the space station early on Tuesday UK time and remain there untilspring.
Places of worship opened across the state of Maharashtra from Monday with strict Covid protocols in place. Devotees were seen offering prayers with masks on and with adequate social distancing. Visuals from Siddhivinayak temple showed devotees queuing up to offer prayers amid tight security even to ensure that all Covid protocols are adhered to. Similar scenes were witnessed at places of worship across the states. Religious places located in the containment zones will remain closed and only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside places of worship, and they will have to enter in a staggered manner. The state government has also asked the management of these places to conduct thermal scanning and provide visitors with hand wash facility or sanitizer. Devotees will also not be allowed to touch statues, holy books and idols under the guidelines set by the state government. Places of worship have opened in the state for the first time after they were shut following the nationwide lockdown die to the Covid pandemic. Watch the full video for all the details.
Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple reopened for devotees to offer prayers on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees were seen visiting the temple and offering prayers. Temples across the Maharashtra reopened from today onwards and have to follow COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Maharashtra has 86,470 active cases of coronavirus till now.
Religious places across Maharashtra reopened for devotees to offer prayers on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic. However, temples have to follow COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Devotees were seen offering prayers at Shri Ganesh Tekdi Temple in Nagpur. Meanwhile, devotees also visited at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune. Maharashtra has 86,470 active cases of coronavirus till now.