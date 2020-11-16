Global  
 

Coronavirus: Minister says Delhi has crossed peak of third wave, no lockdown|Oneindia News

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today that Delhi will not be put under another lockdown in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 since it has already peaked out, dismissing all speculation.

Jharkhand has banned rituals of Chhath Puja, one of the biggest community festivals of the state, in public ponds, rivers, lakes, dams and reservoirs.

India registered the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in four months with 30,548 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Kapil Sibal on Sunday spoke up again in the wake of the Congress’s poor showing in the recent Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls, saying the people no longer saw the party as an effective alternative, and that the leadership was not addressing the problems facing the party.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday she was confident no meat products were exported from the country with COVID-19, after Chinese authorities said they had detected coronavirus on its frozen beef products.

