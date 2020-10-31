PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:26s
To mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing on November 16.

"Both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh Ji dedicated their lives to the service of nation.

I'm fortunate that I got opportunities to unveil statues of both the leaders ('Statue of Unity' and 'Statue of Peace')," PM Modi said.


