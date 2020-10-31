PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing
PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing
To mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing on November 16.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Museum Centre at Longewala post, Jaisalmer. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed sweets among jawans during his visit to Jaisalmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. The Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day with soldiers since he came to power.
UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy paid floral respect to 'Iron Man' on the special day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31. He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing. He informed that World Health Organisation is set to establish WHO Global..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day via video conferencing on November 13. Institutes are set to work on the development of Ayurveda...