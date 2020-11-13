Barack Obama: Sandy Hook shootings left me appalled at Congress

‘Rahul Gandhi was on picnic during Bihar polls’: RJD leader’s stinging attack



RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has lashed out at the Congress over the Bihar assembly election verdict. The senior RJD leader said that many believe the Congress bogged down the Mahagathbandhan in the state polls. Tiwari said that while the Congress had put up candidates in 70 seats the party did not even hold enough rallies in the state. He said that while Rahul Gandhi visited for 3 days, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not make an appearance for campaigning. Tiwari further alleged that this is not something that has happened in Bihar alone and said that while the Congress is always interested in fighting many seats, it is not interested in winning. Tiwari said that while the political battle was underway in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi was on a picnic at his sister’s house in Shimla. Congress had ended with 19 seats in the state severely denting the chances of the Mahagathbandhan, despite the RJD ending up as the single largest party in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.

