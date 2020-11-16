A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'

Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his bungalow where he lives with his partner and three daughters in special paint designed to block out 5G and radio waves.

They keep electricity usage to an absolute minimum - leaving lights off in the evening, keeping the heating off, and never doing normal every-day activities like watching television.

This video was filmed 6th November 2020.