Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 restrictions re-instated in Michigan

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:08s - Published
COVID-19 restrictions re-instated in Michigan

COVID-19 restrictions re-instated in Michigan

Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer announced Sunday evening measures to try and slow the growing spread of COVID in the state.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Long Lines For Driver's Licenses, No In-Person Renewals After Monday [Video]

Long Lines For Driver's Licenses, No In-Person Renewals After Monday

Starting Tuesday no one will be able to go to the Secretary of State's Office for a new license. They are closing under COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions Now In Effect In Indiana [Video]

Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions Now In Effect In Indiana

Saturday was a record day in Indiana with more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new reported deaths. In an effort to slow the spread in the state, new restrictions went into effect at midnight..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:38Published
Hindu faithful trampled by cows in ancient Diwali ritual in northern India [Video]

Hindu faithful trampled by cows in ancient Diwali ritual in northern India

Hindu men in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh lie on the road and allow themselves to be trampled by cows in an ancient ritual today (November 15th) which forms as part of the Diwali festiva

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published