Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions in effect Wednesday

Ricketts: New DHM's will take effect on WednesdayOn Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference in Lincoln, announcing new Directed Health Measures which will take effect Wednesday.
Gov. Pritzker Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions for Local Illinois CountiesOn Thursday in Region 5 of Illinois, new COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, and gatherings will go into effect.
Ricketts says gathering capacities rolling back, new restrictions for hospitalsOn Friday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference with public health leaders saying a Directed Health Measure, which will place limits on crowd sizes and quotas on hospital capacity, will..