Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions in effect Wednesday

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions in effect Wednesday
Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions in effect Wednesday

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ricketts: New DHM's will take effect on Wednesday [Video]

Ricketts: New DHM's will take effect on Wednesday

On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference in Lincoln, announcing new Directed Health Measures which will take effect Wednesday.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 03:18Published
Gov. Pritzker Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions for Local Illinois Counties [Video]

Gov. Pritzker Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions for Local Illinois Counties

On Thursday in Region 5 of Illinois, new COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, and gatherings will go into effect.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Ricketts says gathering capacities rolling back, new restrictions for hospitals [Video]

Ricketts says gathering capacities rolling back, new restrictions for hospitals

On Friday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference with public health leaders saying a Directed Health Measure, which will place limits on crowd sizes and quotas on hospital capacity, will..

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:38Published