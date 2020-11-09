|
|
|
BTS scoop four prizes at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:05s - Published
BTS scoop four prizes at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards
BTS were the big winners the 2020 E!
People's Choice Awards on Sunday night (11.15.20), with the K-Pop megastars taking home four prizes.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Meanwhile, K-Pop group BTS dominates the music category by taking four prizes including The Group of...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song...
Japan Today - Published
Also reported by •Sky News
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
BTS triumph at People's Choice Awards
BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honors for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
|
BTS scoop four awards at virtual MTV EMAs
K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published
|
|