Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad'

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad'

The 74-year-old actor confirmed he'll star alongside Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis in the film in a post on his Instagram account.


