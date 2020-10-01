Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat

Gareth Southgate takes Jack Grealish display as big positive from Belgium defeat

Gareth Southgate focused on the positives after defeat in Belgium endedEngland's Nations League hopes, with the manager pleased by the overallperformance and Jack Grealish’s “outstanding” display.

After finishing thirdin the inaugural finals of the competition, the Three Lions will be absentfrom the second edition having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked side in front of empty stands in Leuven.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

Jack Grealish: Gareth Southgate praises 'outstanding' England midfielder

 England manager Gareth Southgate hails Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish's "outstanding" performance in his side's defeat by Belgium.
BBC News
Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world' [Video]

Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'

England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:53Published

Gareth Southgate says England must 'hunt down' Belgium

 Manager Gareth Southgate says England must "hunt down" teams like top-ranked Belgium if they are to become the best team in the world.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland [Video]

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Jack Grealish Jack Grealish English association football player

Jack Grealish: Is he England's future or odd man out?

 Grealish has impressed again for Aston Villa this season, but can he force his way into the England side?
BBC News
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

England fail to qualify for Nations League finals after Belgium defeat

 England's hopes of qualifying for the Nations League finals for a second year running are dashed with defeat to top-ranked Belgium in Leuven.
BBC News
France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four [Video]

France eclipse holders Portugal to reach Nations League final four

France handed defending Nations League champions Portugal a rare defeat, advancing the winners to the competition's final four.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:54Published

Leuven Leuven Capital of Flemish Brabant province, Belgium

Belgian city of Leuven recognised as 'innovation hub' with EU award [Video]

Belgian city of Leuven recognised as 'innovation hub' with EU award

While the EU has praised Leuven's model of governance, the city's mayor has said that getting citizens and stakeholders to actively participate is easier in a city of 100,000 people.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Everything Gareth Southgate has said on Jack Grealish and Mason Mount

Latest Aston Villa news as Gareth Southgate responds to criticism from claret and blue faithful about...
Lichfield Mercury - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast Telegraph


Southgate´s Grealish dilemma ´part of life at the top´ – Sven had Gerrard or Lampard!

Gareth Southgate believes any manager of a top team must be prepared to make big calls as he will...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Jack Grealish hailed as ‘outstanding’ despite England’s 2-0 loss to Belgium

Gareth Southgate’s disappointment at Belgium ending England’s Nations League hopes was tempered...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kane relishing playing alongside 'fantastic' Grealish [Video]

Kane relishing playing alongside 'fantastic' Grealish

Harry Kane said he enjoyed playing alongside Jack Grealish in the Aston Villa man's first competitive start for England against Belgium on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published
Southgate: I knew I would see Grealish 'bravery' [Video]

Southgate: I knew I would see Grealish 'bravery'

England manager Gareth Southgate said he knew he would see Jack Grealish play with 'bravery' against Belgium, and said the Aston Villa man should be 'delighted' with his..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Southgate: Grealish was outstanding [Video]

Southgate: Grealish was outstanding

Gareth Southgate praised the performance of Jack Grealish in England's Nations League defeat to Belgium.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:51Published