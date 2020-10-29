Bizarre Brad Pitt lawsuit over internet scam tossed

Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt Team Up for Adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'The Water Dancer' | THR News



Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt are teaming up to adapt The Water Dancer, the best-selling novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates, for MGM.

