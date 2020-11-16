British boffins unveil Europe's first working electric Mario Kart-style buggy made from recycled plastic and built on a 3D print

British boffins have unveiled Europe's first electric-powered Mario Kart-style buggy made from recycled plastic and built on a 3D printer.

The Chameleon, which weighs 150kg (23 stone), has a top speed of 45mph and could revolutionise commuter travel and cut pollution.

The battery-powered buggy produces no emissions and is around a third of the size of an average car.