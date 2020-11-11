Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister of Bihar on Monday evening.

Several other leaders of the BJP-JD(U) NDA alliance took oath as ministers in the new Bihar cabinet.

This is the fourth straight term in power for the JDU and the seventh time Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar.

The BJP outshone the JDU in the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, winning 74 seats and making the JDU, with its 43 seats, a junior party in the ruling alliance in Bihar.

The BJP had, from the beginning of the election campaign, had maintained that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA government in the state.

