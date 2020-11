BBB warns of COVID clinical study scams

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:37s - Published 6 minutes ago

(AD LIB TOSS TO WX)COVID IS GIVING A REASON FORSCAMMERS TO COME AFTER YOURMONEY THIS MORNING.THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ISWARNING OF PHONY CLINICALSTUDIES OFFERING CASH FOR YOUPARTICIPATION.FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ JOINS USLIVE WITH HOW THE SCAM WORKSACCORDING TO THE BETTER BUSINESSBUREAU, SCAMMERS ARE SENDINGMESSAGES VIA TEXT, EMAIL, OREVEN SOCIAL MEDIA... BUT NOMATTER HOW CURIOUS YOU ARE OHOW MUCH YOU COULD USE SOMEEXTRA CASH DON’T CLICK... IT’SA SCAMTHE PHONY MESSAGE INCLUDES ALINK TO SEE WHETHER OR NOT YOUQUALIFY FOR THE STUDYIF YOU CLICK IT, YOU COULDUNKNOWINGLY DOWNLOAD MALWAREONTO YOUR COMPUTER OR PHONE.THIS VIRUS CAN GIVE SCAMMERSACCESS TO YOUR USERNAMES,PASSWORDS, AND OTHER PERSONALINFORMATION STORED ON YOURCOMPUTERHERE ARE SOME TIPS FROM THEBETTER BUSINESS BUREAU TO AVOIDGETTING SCAMMEDLOOK UP THE DOMAIN LOOK FORWARNING SIGNS SUCH AS A VERYRECENT REGISTRATION DATE ORREGISTRATION IN A FOREIGNCOUNTRY...THINK THE TRIAL IS REAL?

FIND ITON THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE GODIRECTLY TO THE ORGANIZATION’SWEBSITE FOR FURTHERINFORMATION...NEVER PAY TO BE PART OF ACLINICAL TRIAL... REAL CLINICALTRIALS WILL NEVER ASK YOU TO PAYTHEMLEGITIMATE CLINICAL TRIALS DOGATHER INFORMATION ABOUTCANDIDATES BUT NOT FINANCIALINFORMATION LIKE BANK ACCOUNTDETAILSTHE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAUREPORTS SEEING SCAMS ADVERTISINGTO PAY AN UPWARD OF 12-HUNDREDDOLLARS... TO LEARN MORE ABOUTTHIS SCAM, YOU CAN VISIT