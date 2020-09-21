Global  
 

TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
In a formal government notice issued on Thursday, the Commerce Department said it would not enforce Trump's executive order against TikTok.


