NEP 2020 is holistic, comprehensive and meaningful: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the new amenities building at the University of Hyderabad on November 16.

Speaking at the inaugural function Vice President said that National Education Policy NEP 2020 is holistic, comprehensive and meaningful.

"NEP 2020 is holistic, comprehensive and meaningful.

It aims to develop students' scientific temper and lead to application-based learning.

Universities like you have to play a leading role in fostering innovation," said VP Naidu.