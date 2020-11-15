Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title.

Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael Schumacher and also said the 35-year-old Briton should be knighted for his achievements.

Report by Blairm.

