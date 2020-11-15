Global  
 

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title.

Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael Schumacher and also said the 35-year-old Briton should be knighted for his achievements.

