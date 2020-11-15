Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton
Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton
Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title.
Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael Schumacher and also said the 35-year-old Briton should be knighted for his achievements.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn