People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan
Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.
Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea
The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio
Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital today, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's...
WorldNews
Abiy's government is leading a military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, with...
Haaretz
WorldNews •Eurasia Review
[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba -- In a statement sent to Addis Standard, the International Rescue...
allAfrica.com
