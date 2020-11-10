People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan

Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

The ruling sovereign council in Sudan has declared an amnesty for thousands of fighters who took part in civil conflicts, except those faced with charges of..

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre Conflict in Tigray has killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, and raised fears it may draw in Eritrea.

Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital today, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region appeared to spill across an..

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

The warring sides in Tigray see history very differently, and that could cost tens of thousands of lives.

Abiy's government is leading a military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, with...

Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital today, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's...