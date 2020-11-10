Global  
 

People from Tigray region of Ethiopia flee to Sudan

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:31s - Published
Amid the raging conflict, thousands of people are struggling as they seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.


Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia

Ethiopia says town seized in Tigray, conflict embroils Eritrea [Video]

Ethiopia says town seized in Tigray, conflict embroils Eritrea

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:18Published

Tigray crisis: Why Ethiopia is spiralling out of control

 The warring sides in Tigray see history very differently, and that could cost tens of thousands of lives.
BBC News
Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea [Video]

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18Published

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Ethiopia fighting: Refugees fleeing across the border into Sudan [Video]

Ethiopia fighting: Refugees fleeing across the border into Sudan

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:56Published

Sudan Sudan A country in Northeast Africa

Rockets fired at Eritrea amid Ethiopian conflict - diplomats

 Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital today, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region appeared to spill across an..
WorldNews
War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre [Video]

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

Conflict in Tigray has killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, and raised fears it may draw in Eritrea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

Sudan’s ruling council declares amnesty for fighters — but excludes war crime suspects

 The ruling sovereign council in Sudan has declared an amnesty for thousands of fighters who took part in civil conflicts, except those faced with charges of..
WorldNews

Rockets fired at Eritrea amid Ethiopian conflict - diplomats

Rockets fired at Eritrea amid Ethiopian conflict - diplomats Rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital today, diplomats said, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's...
WorldNews - Published

Ethiopian troops and refugees flee Tigray region fighting into Sudan

Abiy's government is leading a military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, with...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsEurasia Review


East Africa: International Rescue Committee Warns of Looming Humanitarian Crisis

[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba -- In a statement sent to Addis Standard, the International Rescue...
allAfrica.com - Published


Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict [Video]

Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict

It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:09Published
Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital [Video]

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:45Published
Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray [Video]

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed says he is not ignoring international warnings over the escalating conflict in the Tigray region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published