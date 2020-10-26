Shooting in Cincinnati wounds 4 young teens; all expected to recover

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

All are expected to recover, officials said.

Two boys and two girls between the ages of 12 and 15 were reported in stable condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Four young children are in the hospital tonight after being shot in a drive-by in cincinnati, oh.

Helana batti- pag-lia has the story.

"when i got down here i just seent he hurt."ronell harris witnessed the moments after four kids were shot on this street.to make a tragic situation worse, he knows 3 of them.and tonight, he's asking why this would happen.ronell harris/ witness:"these are kids that i know for sure that don't do nothing wrong.

These are good kids."cincinnati police say the drive-by shooting happened around 5 pm on kings run drive.the victims. .

All juveniles.

2 boys and 2 girls ranging from 12 to 15 years old.

Suffering non life threatening injuries.they were taken to cincinnati children's for medical attention."we don't know whether the victims were targeted or if it was a random act."investigators are still working to gather clues that could lead them to a suspect.

David sprague/ district 5 investigator:"we're still looking into whether or not there's any video from the area.

City does have cameras in the aea, so we're checking with businesses and city cameras."meanwhile, harris feels for all other the other families in the neighborhood.

Now living in fear of what could happen, just outside their front door.ronell harris: "can't send their kids outside to play